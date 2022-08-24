Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman shot after party settles over poor security

Woman shot after party settles over poor security

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] August 24, 2022

A woman who was shot after a New Year’s Eve party reached a $625,000 settlement with the event hall and a security company, according to her attorneys.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo