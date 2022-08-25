Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

By: The Associated Press August 25, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a November execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo