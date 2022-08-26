Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Appeals court OKs higher cap for burn injury

Appeals court OKs higher cap for burn injury

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] August 26, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Aug. 23 that a woman who severely burned herself in an attempted suicide could claim the higher of two caps on the noneconomic damages in her medical negligence case.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo