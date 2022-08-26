Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Priest’s record expunged after St. Louis sodomy case dropped

Priest’s record expunged after St. Louis sodomy case dropped

By: The Associated Press August 26, 2022

A St. Louis judge ruled Thursday that a 2014 arrest in a statutory sodomy case that was later dropped should be expunged from the record of a Roman Catholic priest.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo