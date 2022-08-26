Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court sets execution date for Kevin Johnson

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] August 26, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite arguments from his lawyers that the court should wait until the prosecutor’s office that convicted him has reviewed the case.

