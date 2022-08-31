Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Couple’s concussions from crash lead to settlements

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] August 31, 2022

A husband and wife who suffered concussions in a Cass County car crash reached settlements totaling $250,000, according to their attorney.

