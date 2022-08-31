Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / Judge OKs $7.2M settlement in tractor-fluid class action

Judge OKs $7.2M settlement in tractor-fluid class action

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] August 31, 2022

A federal judge in Kansas City gave final approval to a $7.2 million class-action settlement on claims that a brand of tractor hydraulic fluid was deceptively and misleadingly labeled.

