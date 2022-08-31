Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri Supreme Court reprimands St. Louis prosecutor

Missouri Supreme Court reprimands St. Louis prosecutor

By: The Associated Press August 31, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has reprimanded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for mistakes made in the 2018 prosecution of then-Gov. Eric Greitens, but agrees with an advisory counsel’s decision that suspension of her law license or disbarment are not merited.

