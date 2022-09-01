Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas

Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas

By: The Associated Press September 1, 2022

A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo