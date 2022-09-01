Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis prosecutor again seeks to clear convicted killer

St. Louis prosecutor again seeks to clear convicted killer

By: The Associated Press September 1, 2022

St. Louis' top prosecutor filed a motion asking a judge to vacate the conviction that sent a man to prison nearly 30 years ago for a murder he has long claimed he didn't commit.

