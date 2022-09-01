Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Three associates join Pitzer Snodgrass

By: Staff Report September 1, 2022

Max Knudsen, Christina O’Keefe and Dylan McCloskey have joined Pitzer Snodgrass as associates. All three are part of the firm’s insurance defense practice.

