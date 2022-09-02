Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Attorney breaks down the case behind ‘The Thing About Pam’

Attorney breaks down the case behind ‘The Thing About Pam’

By: Chloe Murdock September 2, 2022

St. Louis attorney Joel Schwartz’s biggest takeaway from defending his client against killer Pam Hupp’s lies is that prosecutors will doggedly prosecute — even if they’ve got the wrong guy.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo