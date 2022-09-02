Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6

By: The Associated Press September 2, 2022

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

