Full 8th Circuit nixes overhaul of probation for juvenile lifers

Full 8th Circuit nixes overhaul of probation for juvenile lifers

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] September 6, 2022

In an 8-3 ruling, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Aug. 30 overrode a court-ordered overhaul of Missouri’s parole review process for inmates sentenced to life without parole for crimes they committed as juveniles.

