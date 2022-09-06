Jury denies claim for theme park trip

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly September 6, 2022

A southwest Missouri jury rejected a Texas woman’s personal injury lawsuit against a Branson theme park where she was injured after tripping over a paver stone at its black-light miniature golf course.

