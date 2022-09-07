Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
$56M class settlement for road safety devices gets final OK

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] September 7, 2022

A Jackson County circuit judge gave final approval on Aug. 30 to a $56 million class-action settlement that will help state and local agencies recover the costs of replacing faulty roadway safety equipment.

