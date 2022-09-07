Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe

By: The Associated Press September 7, 2022

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo