Trial begins in killing of Miss Sweetie Pie's grandson

Trial begins in killing of Miss Sweetie Pie’s grandson

By: The Associated Press September 7, 2022

A murder-for-hire trial involving former stars of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's” got underway in St. Louis, where prosecutors allege that James “Tim” Norman arranged his nephew's killing because he needed money from a life insurance policy that he took out on the victim.

