Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Hearing to determine if Missouri boarding school will close

Hearing to determine if Missouri boarding school will close

By: The Associated Press September 8, 2022

A Missouri boarding school already under scrutiny amid physical and sexual abuse allegations may soon be shut down, following a judge's ruling.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo