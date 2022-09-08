Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Holmes and Dueker named as magistrate judges

Holmes and Dueker named as magistrate judges

By: Staff Report September 8, 2022

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri has selected Rodney H. Holmes and Joseph S. Dueker as the court’s next U.S. magistrate judges.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo