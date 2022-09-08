Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Radio station employee prevails after addictions discussed on air 

Radio station employee prevails after addictions discussed on air 

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly September 8, 2022

A St. Louis County jury awarded $2 million to a former talk radio station employee whose alcohol addiction and rehabilitation efforts were repeatedly discussed on-air by a well-known St. Louis broadcaster.

