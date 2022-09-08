Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Southern District revises ruling in state park dispute

Southern District revises ruling in state park dispute

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] September 8, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District rejected a request to change a recent ruling on one of the state’s newest parks but apparently agreed that some parts of its original opinion were wrong.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo