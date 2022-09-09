Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Finalists named for Eastern District vacancy 

Finalists named for Eastern District vacancy 

By: Staff Report September 9, 2022

The Appellate Judicial Commission has unanimously selected three candidates for a vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo