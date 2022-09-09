Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Judge: Greitens case sent to Texas partly to limit publicity

Judge: Greitens case sent to Texas partly to limit publicity

By: The Associated Press September 9, 2022

The judge in the child custody case involving former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens ruled that it should move to Texas because his two sons now spend most of their time there, and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny, according to a court document obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo