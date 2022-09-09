Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge tosses suit against Missouri recreational pot measure

Judge tosses suit against Missouri recreational pot measure

By: The Associated Press September 9, 2022

A Missouri judge on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to knock a recreational marijuana proposal off the Nov. 8 ballot.

