Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Lawyer wrongly contacted by debt collector can’t sue

Lawyer wrongly contacted by debt collector can’t sue

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] September 9, 2022

A split panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Sept. 6 that a St. Louis lawyer can’t sue a company that contacted him in violation of a federal consumer protection law.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo