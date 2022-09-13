Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims

Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims

By: The Associated Press September 13, 2022

A Connecticut jury has begun hearing arguments about how much money conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax.

