Arbitration denied on claim of assault at work conference

Arbitration denied on claim of assault at work conference

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] September 13, 2022

A split panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Aug. 30 that a woman’s claims against a man alleged to have sexually assaulted her at a work conference are not subject to arbitration.

