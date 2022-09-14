Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

By: The Associated Press September 14, 2022

A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced Tuesday in an Iowa court to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family.

