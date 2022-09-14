Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts

Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts

By: The Associated Press September 14, 2022

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo