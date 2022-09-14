Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sullivan Angles to lead Kansas City office of Sandberg Phoenix

By: Staff Report September 14, 2022

Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard has named Kelly Sullivan Angles, a new equity shareholder in the firm, as the managing shareholder for Kansas City office.

