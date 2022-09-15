Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
At new trial, man who fled from police can argue he was justified

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] September 15, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District has ordered a new trial for a man who fled from police and crashed a cruiser in the process, saying the jury should have been allowed to consider if he had a “justification-by-necessity” defense under the law.

