Home / AP News Roundup / Six detainee deaths in St. Louis prompt investigation demand

Six detainee deaths in St. Louis prompt investigation demand

By: The Associated Press September 15, 2022

Civil rights advocates in St. Louis on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the conditions at the city jail, where six detainees have died since April.

