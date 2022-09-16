Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Tucker McCubbin joins short list of women to lead Missouri Bar

Tucker McCubbin joins short list of women to lead Missouri Bar

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] September 16, 2022

The Missouri Bar Board of Governors on Sept. 14 formally named Lauren Tucker McCubbin as its 2022-23 president.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo