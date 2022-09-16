Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Wilson says rule of law ‘balanced on a knife’s edge’

Wilson says rule of law ‘balanced on a knife’s edge’

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] September 16, 2022

Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson used the happy occasion of an in-person meeting to deliver a stark warning to lawyers that they need to take better care of themselves, the profession and society at large.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo