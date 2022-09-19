Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in sorority theft

By: The Associated Press September 19, 2022

A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority.

