Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Bar exam results hit a new low | List of bar passers

Bar exam results hit a new low | List of bar passers

By: Chloe Murdock September 19, 2022

July’s bar exam test takers fared a few percentage points worse than last year, which had been the lowest pass rate in the last 15 years.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo