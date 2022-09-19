Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Bryant named new Traffic Court Commissioner 

Bryant named new Traffic Court Commissioner 

By: Staff Report September 19, 2022

The judges of the St. Louis County Circuit Court have selected David Bryant to serve as the circuit’s Traffic Court Commissioner. 

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo