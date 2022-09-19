Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gorman to lead Bank Counsel Advisory Section

By: Staff Report September 19, 2022

Mike Gorman, a shareholder at McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan in Kansas City, has been named chair of the Missouri Bankers Association Bank Counsel Advisory Section for 2022-23.

