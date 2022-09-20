Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
DOJ probes racism allegations in Kansas City police force

By: The Associated Press September 20, 2022

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into allegations of discrimination against Black officers by the Kansas City Police Department that reportedly begins during hiring and extends to promotions and discipline.

