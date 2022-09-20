Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former BCLP chair honored by Grand Center

By: Staff Report September 20, 2022

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Chair Emeritus Don Lents will be honored with a lifetime achievement award from Grand Center Inc. on Sept. 23. in recognition of his more than two decades of service.

