Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Judge orders ex-Kansas City cop released for jail pending trial

Judge orders ex-Kansas City cop released for jail pending trial

By: The Associated Press September 20, 2022

A former Kansas police detective accused of preying on Black women and girls for decades will be released from jail pending his trial on charges involving two accusers who say he repeatedly sexually abused them, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo