Home / Featured / Western District says juvenile’s defiance of order not a crime 

Western District says juvenile’s defiance of order not a crime 

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] September 20, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District overturned a juvenile’s commitment to state custody for disregarding a court order, finding that the statute he was alleged to have violated applies only to adults. 

