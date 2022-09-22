Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients

Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients

By: The Associated Press September 22, 2022

A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met.

