Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Shook, Hardy & Bacon welcomes 14 associates in Kansas City

Shook, Hardy & Bacon welcomes 14 associates in Kansas City

By: Staff Report September 22, 2022

Shook, Hardy & Bacon announced that 25 recent law school graduates and associate laterals have joined the firm’s offices across the country, including 14 in Kansas City.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo