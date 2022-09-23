Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / David Jungerman found guilty in shooting death of Kansas City attorney

David Jungerman found guilty in shooting death of Kansas City attorney

By: Scott Lauck sco[email protected] September 23, 2022

Nearly six years after Kansas City attorney Thomas Pickert was shot to death on his front lawn, a Jackson County jury on Sept. 22 found David Jungerman, against whom Pickert had won a $5.75 million civil verdict just weeks before his death, guilty of his murder.

