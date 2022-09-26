Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school

Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school

By: The Associated Press September 26, 2022

The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.”

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo