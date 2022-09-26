Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List: Erwin O. Switzer

After 11 years serving as chief counsel in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Erv Switzer serves as officer and general counsel for Greensfelder while handling its white-collar practice.

