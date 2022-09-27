Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawsuit for same-day filing access in St. Louis County has a chance, says 8th Circuit

Lawsuit for same-day filing access in St. Louis County has a chance, says 8th Circuit

By: Chloe Murdock September 27, 2022

After suing St. Louis County for same-day access of complaint filings, a national civil litigation news service might have a case according to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

