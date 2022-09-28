Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New judge lets Missouri boarding school stay open for now

By: The Associated Press September 28, 2022

A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse.

